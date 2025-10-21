Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total transaction of $1,936,679.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,312.20. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.10.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $564.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.52. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.08 and a 1-year high of $572.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

