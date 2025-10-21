Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 48,980 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,980 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,856,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,581,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,982 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,880,000 after buying an additional 1,889,198 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $933,626,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,315,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,244,000 after buying an additional 372,677 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,126,000 after buying an additional 2,594,184 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $4,253,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,867.04. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $1,179,920.00. Following the sale, the director owned 41,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,162,722.16. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,622,904 shares of company stock worth $887,794,521. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $146.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.00. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $162.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

