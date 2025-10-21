Perimeter Solutions, SA $PRM Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRM. TenCore Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $3,174,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 21.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 249,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $3,479,000. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter worth about $519,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Insider Activity at Perimeter Solutions

In other news, CFO Kyle Sable sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $882,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vivek Raj sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $561,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 121,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,187.45. The trade was a 17.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,250. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 1.98. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $162.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.91 million. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

