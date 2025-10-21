Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $101.51 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $109.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.78. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider A Brent King sold 9,136 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $918,259.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,935.40. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 4,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $437,060.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,033.52. This represents a 6.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,768 shares of company stock worth $4,373,921. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 746.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,144 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

