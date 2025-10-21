Novartis AG $NVS Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.9% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.8% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.4% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $131.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $133.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.
