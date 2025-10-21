Novartis AG $NVS Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.9% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.8% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.4% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $131.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $133.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.