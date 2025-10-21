Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Stock Price Up 54.1% – Here’s Why

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 54.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.18. Approximately 13,039,351 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,287% from the average daily volume of 297,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

Northern Superior Resources Stock Up 54.1%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$377.29 million, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 2.58.

About Northern Superior Resources

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company explores for silver and copper. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

