Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 182.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 87.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 82.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 40.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 86.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.46 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 27,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,244,242.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,770.22. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,971,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,514.99. The trade was a 54.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

