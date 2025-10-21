Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 571,854 Shares of Magnite, Inc. $MGNI

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 63.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 330,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,854 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Magnite were worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 133.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $26.65.

Insider Activity at Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 6.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, Director Diane Yu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 67,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,545.63. This trade represents a 22.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 35,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $857,431.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,959,089.45. This trade represents a 12.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,877,776. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Magnite from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGNI

Magnite Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.