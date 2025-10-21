Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Holdings in AZZ Inc. $AZZ

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AZZ were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 16.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter worth about $265,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AZZ

In other news, insider Kurt L. Russell sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.21, for a total value of $1,158,119.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,576.84. This trade represents a 38.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total value of $558,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,324.40. The trade was a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.90 and a 200 day moving average of $100.09. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $119.95. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AZZ had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 7.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZZ shares. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, July 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on AZZ from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AZZ from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AZZ from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

