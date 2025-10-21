Nordea Investment Management AB Has $9.28 Million Position in Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Enhancing Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Core & Main by 56.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 34.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Trading Up 0.7%

CNM stock opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $67.18. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.57%.The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Witkowski sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $6,408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,075.76. The trade was a 73.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CNM. Citigroup decreased their price target on Core & Main from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Core & Main from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Core & Main from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.64.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

