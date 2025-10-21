Nordea Investment Management AB Has $8.45 Million Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Strategy were worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Strategy in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Strategy by 21.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Strategy by 27.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 528,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 113,752 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Strategy by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregg Winiarski acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.65 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Briger, Jr. acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,800,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 289,254 shares of company stock worth $26,372,670 and sold 65,000 shares worth $24,099,750. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Strategy from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $473.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.93.

MSTR opened at $296.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.16. The firm has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 3.83. Strategy Inc has a twelve month low of $204.91 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

