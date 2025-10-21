Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 87.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 223.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.33.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $408.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $414.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $381.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total value of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,135.92. This trade represents a 22.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

