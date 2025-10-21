Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,009,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 15,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Newmont from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.54. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $190,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,133.76. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 32,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. This represents a 17.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,249 shares of company stock worth $1,132,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

