National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGG opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $77.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

