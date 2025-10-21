Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,796 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 520.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $94,178.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,688.50. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 651 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $92,168.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,651.30. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,429 shares of company stock worth $5,351,362. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $110.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.75 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.77.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

