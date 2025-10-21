Mutual Advisors LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,137 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 241.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 350.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.6%

Devon Energy stock opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. Devon Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,061.46. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

