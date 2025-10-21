Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Heico Corporation $HEI

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HEI. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Heico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 17,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Heico Price Performance

Heico stock opened at $312.86 on Tuesday. Heico Corporation has a 1 year low of $216.68 and a 1 year high of $338.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.56. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Insider Transactions at Heico

Heico ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Heico had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Heico’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Culligan bought 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $243.93 per share, for a total transaction of $164,896.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,547.90. This trade represents a 6.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt acquired 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $164,896.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 49,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,055,752.39. This trade represents a 1.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,048 shares of company stock valued at $987,429 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HEI. Truist Financial upped their target price on Heico from $352.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Heico from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Heico from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 target price (up from $337.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Heico from $346.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heico has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.09.

Heico Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

