Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 355 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $155.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $159.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.07.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

