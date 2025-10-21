Mothercare (LON:MTC) Trading Down 10.5% – Here’s Why

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) was down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.51 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.86 ($0.04). Approximately 884,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 646,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mothercare from GBX 650 to GBX 450 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 450.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of £15.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mothercare plc will post 0.2157576 EPS for the current year.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

