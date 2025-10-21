Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.0%

TSM opened at $297.92 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $311.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.