MGO One Seven LLC Takes Position in Lamb Weston $LW

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,072,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $909,987,000 after purchasing an additional 426,045 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,500,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,180,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.1% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,721,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,359,000 after purchasing an additional 648,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 49.8% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 670,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.70.
Lamb Weston Stock Performance
NYSE:LW opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 28.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
Lamb Weston Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 70.81%.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lamb Weston
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Louis Vuitton Earnings Show Luxury Bull Market Isn’t Done Yet
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 High-Yield Banks for Investors to Buy on the Dip
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 5 Surprising Stocks Set to Benefit From a Future Robotics Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.