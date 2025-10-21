MGO One Seven LLC Takes Position in Lamb Weston $LW

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,072,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $909,987,000 after purchasing an additional 426,045 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,500,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,180,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.1% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,721,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,359,000 after purchasing an additional 648,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 49.8% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 670,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 28.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 70.81%.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.