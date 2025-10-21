Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Medpace worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 37.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $2,059,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 10.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 10.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 7.6% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Up 3.1%

Medpace stock opened at $544.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $494.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.67. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $547.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.70 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 18.74%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. UBS Group downgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cowen cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $342.00 to $474.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $430.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cornelius P. Mccarthy III sold 1,662 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.04, for a total transaction of $772,896.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,012.88. This trade represents a 14.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 12,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.23, for a total value of $5,450,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,380. This represents a 66.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,266 shares of company stock worth $74,111,427 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

