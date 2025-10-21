Manchester Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,178 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $344.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.11. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.78 and a 52-week high of $375.51.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on V. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.00.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
