Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 1,183 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF $OIH

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $256.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $950.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.93 and a 200-day moving average of $237.85. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $191.21 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

