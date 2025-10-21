Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.31.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.0%

GE stock opened at $303.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $321.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $307.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.17.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.