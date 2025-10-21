Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $536.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $450.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.29.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $458.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $454.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.81. The stock has a market cap of $164.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.94, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $157,956.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,898.14. This trade represents a 23.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

