Lafayette Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.0% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.91.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $242.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $282.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.26 and a 200 day moving average of $234.91.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

