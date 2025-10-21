Klingman & Associates LLC Raises Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Progressive by 8.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,954,000 after buying an additional 58,360 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $2,332,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of PGR stock opened at $219.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $217.20 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.23 and its 200 day moving average is $257.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $266.00 to $246.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $536,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,532,802.60. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total transaction of $7,543,953.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,194,933.16. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,778 shares of company stock valued at $31,683,756 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

