Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 64,134 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,196,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,134 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 3.5% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $62,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $56.03. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.25.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

