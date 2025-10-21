Klingman & Associates LLC Has $623,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,566,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29,053,586 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $1,766,238,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $897,185,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,780,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5,559.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,876,000 after buying an additional 461,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total value of $5,406,197.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. The trade was a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,755,196.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $771.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.6%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $763.11 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $825.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $766.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $673.57. The stock has a market cap of $231.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

