Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 55.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,998 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 95 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $442.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $531.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.36. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.