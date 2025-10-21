Kemper Corporation $KMPR Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kemper were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Kemper by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kemper by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Kemper by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Performance

NYSE KMPR opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.25. Kemper Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.90.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Kemper announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jason N. Gorevic bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.14 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 22,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,618.08. This represents a 9.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald Laderman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.37 per share, for a total transaction of $148,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 24,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,229.95. This trade represents a 13.87% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research raised Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

