Journey Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,854,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,641 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $590,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,253,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $206.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.00. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $214.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $864,335.36. Following the sale, the director owned 96,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,950,106.08. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 21,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.47, for a total value of $4,063,978.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 272,648 shares in the company, valued at $51,385,968.56. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,956 shares of company stock valued at $19,124,145. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

