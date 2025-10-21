Journey Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $595.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $594.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.34. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

