Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) CEO John Strosahl Sells 43,650 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) CEO John Strosahl sold 43,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $431,262.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,480,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,626,855.88. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jamf Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.58 million. Jamf had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Jamf has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on JAMF shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Jamf from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Jamf from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Jamf from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,414 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

