Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,198 Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,586,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $214.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.10. The stock has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,824. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

