J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total value of $150,298.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,763.62. This trade represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.76 per share, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,201.72. The trade was a 18.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $165.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.69 and a 200-day moving average of $141.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.79 and a 52 week high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.75%.The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.55.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

