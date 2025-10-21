iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 882.2% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 243,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.60.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

