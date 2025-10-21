iShares MSCI Mexico ETF $EWW Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC owned 0.37% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 201.9% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 665,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,893,000 after buying an additional 444,800 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 275.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 265,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,417,000 after buying an additional 194,900 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 189,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 762.7% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 116,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 102,839 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 113,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

EWW stock opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $68.71.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.