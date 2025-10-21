iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Purchased by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3104 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

