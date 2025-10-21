Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 273.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $75.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.67.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

