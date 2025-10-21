IMG Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,604 Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $93.73 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.28 and a 200-day moving average of $88.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

