Icon Plc $ICLR Stock Position Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Icon by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Icon by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,060,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,887,000 after purchasing an additional 162,853 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Icon by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 59,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icon Stock Performance

ICLR opened at $188.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $125.10 and a 12-month high of $300.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Icon ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. Icon had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.82%.The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Icon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.000-14.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Icon from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Icon from $187.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Icon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Icon from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.64.

Icon Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Stories

