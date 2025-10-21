Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Stake Trimmed by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,531 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,937.2% in the 1st quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $26.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 83,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,500.02. The trade was a 32.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $4,171,649.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,585,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,690,721.78. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,738 shares of company stock worth $12,922,932. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

