Hasbro, Inc. $HAS Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Hasbro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In other news, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $79,969.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,094,332.81. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $696,882.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,873.44. This trade represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $2,970,828 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%.Hasbro’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hasbro from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

