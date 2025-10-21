Harbour Investments Inc. Has $433,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

