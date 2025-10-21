Ford Motor (F) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $43.0774 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ford Motor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

F stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $12.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,232,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $56,771,000 after acquiring an additional 897,707 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,235,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,509,000 after acquiring an additional 619,447 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 68.9% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,355,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 552,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,854,785 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,373,000 after acquiring an additional 450,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 93.3% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 794,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 383,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

