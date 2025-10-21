FLC Capital Advisors Invests $224,000 in The Boeing Company $BA

FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,069 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,712.5% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 33.3% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA opened at $216.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.79.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Vertical Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $280.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.20.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

