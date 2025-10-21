FLC Capital Advisors Has $200,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,269,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,519,000 after acquiring an additional 579,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323,569 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,941 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,237,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,332,000 after acquiring an additional 386,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $117.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.59. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $120.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,712. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,522. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. TD Cowen began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.26.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

