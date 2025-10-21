First Financial Corporation Indiana (THFF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, analysts expect First Financial Corporation Indiana to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Price Performance

THFF stock opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average is $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $63.04.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. First Financial Corporation Indiana’s dividend payout ratio is 39.01%.

In other First Financial Corporation Indiana news, Director James O. Mcdonald purchased 2,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $119,913.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at $614,303.25. The trade was a 24.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Corporation Indiana

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 1.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 82,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 373.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 43,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 36.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THFF. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

